ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Another major change happened to Interstate 4 eastbound between Central Parkway and State Road 434 as it shifted to its permanent configuration on Tuesday.

In addition, motorists who are attempting to exit to State Road 434 using Exit 94 will now need to exit a quarter of a mile sooner.

This new section of travel lanes means that now more than three miles of the I-4 Ultimate Project are in its permanent configuration.