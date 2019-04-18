ORLANDO, Fla. —Starting Thursday, the Interstate 4 eastbound off-ramp to South Street (82B) will be temporarily combined with the State Road 408 (82A) ramp for the next 18 months.

Old bridge over Division Avenue to be demolished

The change is make room to demolish a bridge from the old ramp that flies over Division Avenue while also necessary to make room to construct new eastbound I-4 lanes for the I-4 Ultimate Project.

To get to South Street, drivers will have to be prepared to exit one-quarter mile sooner than they are used to by exiting at State Road 408.

On the new ramp, there will be two lanes. The right lane leads to South Street and downtown Orlando.

The left lane will lead to State Road 408.