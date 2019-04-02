ORLANDO, Fla. — Another big change coming to Interstate 4 in Downtown Orlando beginning Wednesday morning.

Temporary ramp change is part of I-4 Ultimate project

The new temporary ramp past Amelia Street

The temporary shift to last year and a half

Get more I-4 Ultimate project information

SEE BELOW: Use the I-4 Ultimate Interactive Map ▼

New change to getting onto Amelia Street via I-4EB: Instead of taking the usual ramp for Exit 83A, the exit point from I-4 to the new temporary ramp is just past Amelia Street, reports @DebSouverainTV



Get more info here: https://t.co/9C4ILEpIHi pic.twitter.com/loUV41aDvY — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 2, 2019

The eastbound I-4 exit to Amelia Street is temporarily shifting.

Instead of taking the usual ramp for Exit 83A, the exit point from I-4 to the new temporary ramp is just past Amelia Street.

Attention Drivers!! #I4Ultimate Exit 83 is changing tomorrow morning. The new EB exit ramp will place drivers on a travel lane parallel to Garland Ave, just past Amelia Street. This map shows how to navigate around the new exit ramp pic.twitter.com/oPYKr3dZfw — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) April 2, 2019

The new ramp will place drivers on a travel lane parallel to Garland Avenue that is separated by a barrier wall.

This change is needed so that construction can continue on the new eastbound I-4 travel lanes through downtown Orlando.

FDOT stated that drivers may have to change their route if they are used using Exit 83A to get to Downtown Orlando or the residential area near Lake Ivanhoe. ​

This picture shows you where the changes are taking place. The temporary ramp change is part of the @I4Ultimate project. The new ramp, debuting tomorrow, will stay in place for 18 months while crews work on new I-4 EB lanes #CityBeautiful #I4Construction 🚙 🚘 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/N09hJQcxFH — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) April 2, 2019

The temporary shift will be in place for about a year and a half, stated FDOT officials .





