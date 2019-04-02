ORLANDO, Fla. — Another big change coming to Interstate 4 in Downtown Orlando beginning Wednesday morning.

The eastbound I-4 exit to Amelia Street is temporarily shifting. 

Instead of taking the usual ramp for Exit 83A, the exit point from I-4 to the new temporary ramp is just past Amelia Street. 

The new ramp will place drivers on a travel lane parallel to Garland Avenue that is separated by a barrier wall. 

This change is needed so that construction can continue on the new eastbound I-4 travel lanes through downtown Orlando. 

FDOT stated that drivers may have to change their route if they are used using Exit 83A to get to Downtown Orlando or the residential area near Lake Ivanhoe. ​

The temporary shift will be in place for about a year and a half, stated FDOT officials.



I-4 ULTIMATE INTERACTIVE MAP