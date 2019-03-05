ORLANDO, Fla. — A new configuration on Interstate 4 west will require drivers to pay attention the next time they are traveling south of Downtown Orlando starting Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning a new ramp opened that impacts the John Young Parkway on-ramp and the Conroy Road off-ramp.

First, if you are on John Young Parkway and you want to get on the I-4 westbound, you are going to be on the entrance ramp longer, about a half mile longer, before you can actually merge onto I-4.

Second, this ramp will also be used if you are on I-4 westbound and you want to exit Conroy Road.

For Mall at Millenia shoppers or others, you are going to have to decide if you want to exit onto Conroy Road sooner, a half mile sooner.

"Just because you drove that area the day before, it may be different in the morning, so it's really important to give yourself an extra few minutes and continue to stay alert while driving," said FDOT's public information specialist Jessica Ottaviano.

This is just a temporary ramp configuration that will be used for a few months while crews work on building new westbound lanes.

When this is all done, there will be four regular lanes and two express lanes on I-4 west.