ORLANDO, Fla. — Heads up for those of you who drive Interstate 4 westbound and use two popular exits just south of downtown Orlando.

Starting Tuesday, if you are exiting John Young Parkway to head west on I-4, you will be on the entrance ramp a little bit longer before you join the interstate.

If you do not pay attention, you might just stay on Conroy Road, instead of merging onto the interstate.

In fact, Conroy Road will see another big change Tuesday.

If you are on I-4 westbound, you are going to have to make a decision sooner if you want to exit on to Conroy Road. That exit will now come a half mile sooner.

Therefore, you will need to be in that right lane sooner, to get off and head towards the Millennia Mall area.

This temporary ramp system will be used for a few months as I-4 Ultimate construction crews work on westbound lanes.

They are expanding this section of I-4 to 12 lanes of traffic, each direction will have four regular lanes and two express lanes.

Expect the existing ramps to close Monday night and the new ramp to be up and running Tuesday morning.