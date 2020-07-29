STATEWIDE — As Spectrum News Weather Experts track what could become the latest tropical storm, state leaders are reminding Floridians that they should always be prepared during storm season.

It is a busy time in Florida with hurricane season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. State leaders said they are prepared, and they want to make sure residents are too.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is recommending:

Keeping medical paperwork and prescription drugs handy and in a safe place.





Insurance paperwork should also be near.





Taking a video of the inside and outside of your house before a potential storm.

"Say the storm hits your hometown, and you have damage, an adjuster is going to come from your insurance company, and they're going to do the exact same thing, they're going to take photos of the damage, you will have photographic evidence days before the storm that will show a good before and after," Patronis said.

He described what storm shelters could look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You're going to have normal shelters, and you're going to have a breakout of a COVID shelter, so it is what it is. We're going to deal with a pandemic, we're doing to deal with a hurricane, and we're going to look out for the citizens of the state," Patronis said.

Patronis said in February that fire stations were doing COVID-19 readiness training and first responders are built to handle whatever may come our way this season.