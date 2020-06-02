ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 3 is drifting west in the southern Bay of Campeche. This system was once Tropical Storm Amanda in the Pacific, weakened over Central America, but the remnants have regained strength with winds of 35 mph.

This system is located 105 miles west of Campeche, Mexico, and is moving slowly west at 2 mph.

Tropical Depression 3 could become a tropical storm on Tuesday and be given the name Cristobal.

A tropical-storm warning has been issued for:

Campeche to Puerto de Veracruz

Significant rainfall is expected, potentially producing life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Mexico including Tabasco, Veracruz and Campeche. These areas may receive rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches.

Tropical Depression 3 will linger in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days before starting to lift north this weekend.

Models remain uncertain as to where it will go after four days. It could meander south enough and weaken over Mexico or could get pushed north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Something to watch, but not a big concern at this time.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.