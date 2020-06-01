STATEWIDE — Monday is the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it may look a bit different than years past with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Daytona Beach Pier is just part of the Florida region that saw damage during Hurricane Dorian last year.

The city is continuing work on the Daytona Beach Pier after Hurricane Dorian last year. The storm ran parallel to Florida’s East Coast in September causing powerful storm surge with wind damage.

Living in Florida, many know there is a chance another powerful hurricane could impact the Sunshine State as hurricane season begins.

FEMA is playing a role right now in the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency stated that it is confident going into hurricane season this year even with the coronavirus pandemic.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate says though the virus interfered with preparation and training for emergency responders.

"FEMA runs three training facilities: the National Fire Academy, the Emergency Management Institute and the Center for Domestic Preparedness, all those are shutdown," said Fugate, who was FEMA’s administrator during the Obama admiration.

Fugate says the pandemic overlapping with this training time is tough because these classes are hard to make up.



​A FEMA spokesperson says the agency is preparing for hurricane season as well as spring flooding and severe weather that could pop up this time of year.

The hurricane season is from June 1 through November 30.