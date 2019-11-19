ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sebastien has become the 18th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic tropical season.

Sebastian poses no threat to Florida, the U.S. or any land.

It is located about 275 miles to the northeast of the Leeward Islands.

It has winds of 45 mph and it is moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds extend out 105 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday, followed by a turn to the northeast. An increase in forward speed is expected by Wednesday night.

Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but Sebastien is expected to become absorbed by cold front and stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Atlantic hurricane season ends at the end of this month.