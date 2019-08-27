NATIONWIDE — While there is still uncertainty about what Dorian will mean for Florida, islands in the Caribbean are bracing for impact.

That includes Puerto Rico, where people are lining up to buy supplies at stores and some shelves are already empty.

Good thing I already stocked up. The grocery store in Rincón is already out of water. #PuertoRico #Dorian pic.twitter.com/Zk6Lh53CHE — Jeremy Scheuch (@jeremyscheuch) August 26, 2019

Public schools will close Tuesday afternoon in Puerto Rico as they prepare for Dorian.

"When a storm comes we are much worried about what is going to become after," said Kamil Matos.

Puerto Rico's governor declared a state of emergency and tried to reassure residents as many are still recovering from Hurricane Maria two years ago.

"The whole island has been traumatized. So you have to take that into consideration," said Jesus Vega.

Thousands were killed and power was knocked out for nearly the entire territory due to Maria.

In Barbados, anxiety over Dorian had drivers lined up bumper to bumper to fill up on gas.

And in South Florida, FEMA activated two Miami-based federal task forces, one headed to Puerto Rico and another to Saint Croix.

"We prepare, we train year round and our guys are elite," said Assistant Chief Scott Dean from Miami Fire Rescue. "They're the best of the best. The 28 teams around the country are the elite."

Instead of cancelling his plans, State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando tweeted that he and his husband moved up their flight to Puerto Rico for a wedding celebration on Sunday.