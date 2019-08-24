FLORIDA — Newly developed Tropical Depression Five has developed about 805 miles east-southeast of Barbados.

No coastal watches or warnings in effect

Depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later

This does not pose a threat to Central Florida at this time.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

It is moving to the west at 12 mph with a minimum pressure of 1,010 millibars.

Interests in the Central and Northern Lesser Antilles will be impacted by this system.

A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

The tropical cyclone will near the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later Saturday night or on Sunday.

The next names on the list are Dorian and Erin.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.