ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Three formed Monday afternoon over the Bahamas. Even though it is a tropical system, there are no big changes to the forecast for Tuesday as it skirts by the East Coast, staying offshore to the east of Cape Canaveral.

Tropical Depression Three will be short-lived with minimal impacts. No significant increase in strength is expected, and by Wednesday, this storm will have dissipated.

Tropical Storm Three is currently moving into an area that is not very conducive for strengthening, so it is expected to stay a depression.

Located about 40 miles east-northeast of West Palm Beach, the system is moving north at 12 mph. It is projected to turn north-northeast later Tuesday and pick up speed as it get picked up by an approaching front.

This front will not only steer this system, but also absorb it completely by Wednesday.

Central Florida will continue to have an abundance of tropical moisture that will allow for another day with a high chance for showers and storms.

Some of the storms could hold heavy rain and gusty wind. The East Coast could also be breezy at times throughout the day, and those venturing offshore in small craft are urged to use caution. Other than that, no other impacts are expected.

The front absorbing Tropical Storm Three will move closer to Central Florida by Wednesday and keep our weather unsettled. High rain chances stick around for several days.

There are some indications in the long-range forecast that an area of low pressure may form along this front in the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week.

There is a 20 percent chance of development into a tropical or subtropical system over the next five days.