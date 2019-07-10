ORLANDO, Fla. — Our second tropical system of the season formed Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, and is on a path west toward Louisiana or east Texas.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is traveling away from the Florida peninsula, and will not pose a direct threat to Central Florida.

PTC Two is moving west-southwest at about 8 mph with winds to 30 mph. On the latest forecast track, PTC Two is projected to gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours as it travels parallel to the coast of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

A turn to the northwest is likely late in the week, bringing the storm on shore into coastal Louisiana or Texas as Category 1 Hurricane Barry this weekend.

This storm will be a significant rainmaker with 6 to 12 inches, with an isolated 18 inches possible in the storm's path through early next week.

In addition to the risk of flooding, storm surge flooding of 3 to 5 feet is a risk along the Gulf Coast. Isolated tornadoes could also occur in the outer bands.

Central Florida will face daily rain chances for the rest of the week with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but tropical storm conditions are not expected.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.