ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will be arriving in Orlando to discuss hurricane preparedness and recovery along with federal, state, local and private sector partners on Monday.

Agencies like FEMA, HUD and EPA will be on hand.

Before any possible storm hits, they are emphasizing having an evacuation route, trimming trees and brushes, creating a disaster preparedness kit that includes a flashlight, three days' worth of food and water, and a first aid kit.

After the storm hits, many officials emphasize to be mindful of debris and down power lines and do not drive or walk around outside if you do not have to.

The former Florida governor recently toured the Panhandle to see the devastation Hurricane Michael caused, which is still very evident.​