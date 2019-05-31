FLORIDA — FLORIDA Many of us can remember how frustrating it was looking for batteries and flashlights days before Hurricane Irma hit. Now is the time to stock up.
- Some items included in sales tax are flashlights, batteries
Hurricane season begins Saturday and state leaders want to make sure you are prepared, just in case.
Starting Friday and continuing until Thursday, June 6, you can purchase disaster preparedness items without paying sales tax.
Here is a list of items that qualify for the sales tax holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:
Selling for $10 or less:
- Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)
Selling for $20 or less:
- Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas)
- Candles
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
Selling for $25 or less:
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
Selling for $30 or less:
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes:
- AAA-cell
- AA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
- Coolers and ice chests (food storage; nonelectrical)
Selling for $50 or less:
- Bungee cords
- Ground anchor systems
- Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank)
- Two-way
- Weather band
- Ratchet straps
- Tarpaulins (tarps)
- Tie-down kits
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting
Selling for $750 or less:
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
