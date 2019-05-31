FLORIDA — FLORIDA Many of us can remember how frustrating it was looking for batteries and flashlights days before Hurricane Irma hit. Now is the time to stock up.

Some items included in sales tax are flashlights, batteries

Hurricane season begins Saturday and state leaders want to make sure you are prepared, just in case.

Starting Friday and continuing until Thursday, June 6, you can purchase disaster preparedness items without paying sales tax.

Here is a list of items that qualify for the sales tax holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) Candles Flashlights Lanterns



Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes: AAA-cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage