CENTRAL FLORIDA — The official start of hurricane season is just a month away and this week is a hurricane preparedness week. It is a time to get ready for the season to come.

Have a disaster supply kit on hand

Make sure it has food, water, flashlights and batteries

Get more on hurricane preparedness here

June 1, marks the official start of hurricane season.

"They are not a joke, they are not a joke." said Mary Ojeda.

Ojeda, who lives near downtown Orlando now, went through Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in Miami with her family in 1992.

"It sounded like a train was coming and was going to blow everything off. The streets were a mess, look like a warzone. My husband and I tried to step out and help the community and couldn't figure out what was three blocks down," said Ojeda.

In Central Florida, Hurricane Irma blew through causing massive damage in 2017. Meteorologist Mallory Nicholls said that preparation is key before the season starts.

"We say to get disaster supply kits together and there are a lot of big things to keep in mind, such as food and water. You will want at least three days' worth, but you want to think about flashlights and get some cash out," said Nicholls.

Ojeda has many of these supplies always ready as she went several weeks without power during Andrew and 12 days in Orlando after a storm last year.

"I have flashlights because it gets very dark. There are not street lights," said Ojeda.

She also has a generator and water ready. Other essentials include a first aid kit, cell phone charger and a radio. This disaster kit can be used anytime whether it is a Hurricane or a tornado like Central Florida had Sunday.

"Prepare because Mother Nature is fierce," said Ojeda.