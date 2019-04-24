COCOA, Fla. — More than a year and a half since Hurricane Irma, Cocoa city leaders could move forward Wednesday with plans to improve a popular spot damaged in the storm.

Riverfront Park was devastated by Irma

New project will cost nearly $700,000

The hurricane caused millions of dollars in damage to Cocoa's Riverfront Park. During the storm, 10 boats became untied and smashed into the boardwalk.

The city tore down what was left of the structure. The debris was cleaned up and a temporary fence was installed while city leaders figured out what to do next.

The city conducted public meetings and updated the waterfront master plan and decided not to rebuild the boardwalk or other over-the-water structures.

Instead, the city will construct a new promenade and concrete overlooks that can withstand future hurricanes.

The estimated cost of the project is $690,000.