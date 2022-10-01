SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As flooding reaches historic levels due to Hurricane Ian, Seminole County officials say they have their hands full as they assist residents and homeowners in the path of the rising water.

During a press conference on Saturday morning in Geneva, Seminole County Emergency manager Alan Harris and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma gave updates on the county's response efforts. Both said it is going to be a long few weeks as recovery efforts continue.

Many people may be noticing the water on the street or near their home slowly recede — that water has to go somewhere, officials said, and it will eventually go into bigger bodies of water.

So, for the people who live near those areas, they said the flooding is only going to get worse.

As an example, emergency workers pointed to some of the historic flooding along the Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs.

They said a key effort is keeping and eye on Lake Harney, Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe — which are all part of the St. Johns River system that flows into each other and will all keep rising in the days to come, thanks to all of the flood water flowing into the lakes.

“The unique thing about this is that we have seen flash flooding, the flash flooding is done, the flash flooding is not going to occur at this forecast, we won’t see flash flooding this week," Harris said. "Now we are going to see the slow rise and we are starting to see that."

One thing emergency management officials point to as concerning is the fact that Lake Monroe's crest hasn't even been forecast yet.

Experts said that crests are forecast about a week out, so that means water along Sanford’s riverfront, for example, is expected to keep rising for at least the next week with no clear date yet on when the water will reach its peak, which is the point that the water will start to recede.

Officials sat they are watching the slow rise of water, and one of the things the county is doing to combat it is offering residents sandbags — which can be picked up from at least three sandbag locations open Saturday in Altamonte Springs, Sanford and in Geneva to help residents protect their homes.

For more information on sandbag locations, visit the Seminole County government website.