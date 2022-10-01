Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers and Sanibel Saturday to tour the area and see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The governor described the damage caused by the storm as "extensive" and said the impact will be a serious issue for a long time to come.

"Rescue personnel have gone to more than 3,000 homes in the hardest hit areas, going door to door to check on the occupants of those residences," DeSantis said. "There are over a thousand dedicated rescue personnel who are going up and down the coastline. They also are going to be doing more and more inland in some of our counties, inland portions of Charlotte and Lee, but also DeSoto and Hardy counties."

The governor also said the state would be setting up "insurance villages" to help people process claims quickly and help reassure people dealing with so much uncertainty.