ORLANDO, Fla. — With so many areas of Central Florida inundated with flood waters due to Hurricane Ian, rescue crews have been very busy pulling people out of communities where they are stranded in their homes, including University of Central Florida students.

Rescue crews pulled hundreds of UCF students to safety here at the Arden Villas Apartments at Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando after flood waters rose quickly on Thursday due to Ian.

So far, @OCFireRescue and the National Guard rescued around 130 residents from their apartment building, Arden Villas. @MyNews13 #News13Orlando pic.twitter.com/UAZgqNtnxD — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) September 30, 2022

Several residents say when the rain stopped, it actually was not that bad at first. But they say in the hours after that, the water rose fast and many students found themselves stuck, some on the second and third floors of their apartments.

These brave girls helped rescue their stranded neighbors with surfboards! They made multiple trips in flood water that reached their neck to get as many people and pets out! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/8Ky9WENgnB — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) September 29, 2022

Teresa Jerigan tells me her daughter is stuck on the second floor of the Arden Villas Apartments. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/kKGLuXBmdC — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) September 29, 2022

The power was actually still on and someone even reported water was flowing through live electrical outlets.

Members of the National Guard rescued about 300 residents.

Rescue teams @OCFireRescue and the national guard are demobilizing after helping clear the Arden Villas Apartments after rescuing around 300 residents, the majority of them @UCF students. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/peXJbaPzUu — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) September 30, 2022

UCF student Zachary Moses says while he was able to get out safely, his car was flooded out and he is not even sure he has insurance.

As of early Friday morning, water is still covering the entrance to the apartment complex, so it may be a while until residents can return to their homes to pick up their belongings and it’s unclear when their homes will be suitable to live in.