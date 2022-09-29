WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida and is now heading to North Carolina. Many people are preparing ahead of the storm, being sure to secure furniture and remove debris that could damage their house.

What You Need To Know:

Ian is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and a chance for flooding and tornadoes to North Carolina

To help prevent damage to your home, it’s important to secure loose outdoor furniture and remove any debris that could blow onto your home

Companies like WeSurvWilmington are able to help homeowners with that storm prep

Ian is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and a chance for flooding and tornadoes to North Carolina. That’s why WeSurvWilmington, which does maintenance jobs for homeowners, is helping its customers prepare.

“Well you want to have the furniture inside in a safe place for when the strong storm winds come,” WeSurvWilmington general manager Hunter Knowles said. “You don’t want anything to be able to move up and hit the house.”

Knowles knows just how important it is to prepare ahead of these storms.

“So I’ve lived here in Wilmington for a few years now, and I’ve seen some of the damage caused by previous hurricanes like Florence and Isaias,” Knowles said. “And I actually watched a tree fall into my neighbor's house during the last hurricane, so it’s important to be able to be prepared for when that happens.”

Knowles doesn’t want to see his neighbors go through that again, so he and his crew are removing debris and securing outdoor furniture to help prevent damage to homes.

“So I just reached out to her yesterday to make sure all her furniture was put away,” Knowles said. “So we can come out here and make sure her house is safe for the storm.”

In addition to securing loose furniture and bringing anything that can blow away inside, the CDC says you should also cover your windows and doors, have an emergency supply of food and water and an extra power source like flashlights.

If you need help with that, you can reach out to a company like Surv that will be happy to help.

“It feels good to be able to help our neighbors,” Knowles said. “And fill in those gaps brought on by time, age, ability and energy.”

If you would like to learn more about WeSurvWilmington’s services you check out its website.

You can follow along with updates on Ian here.