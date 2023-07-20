Former President Barack Obama tweeted his 2023 summer reading list Thursday.
"Here’s some books that I’m reading this summer," Obama wrote in a Twitter post. Check them out and let me know what I should be reading next."
The nine books on his list are a mix of nonfiction, thrillers and novels:
“Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
“King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig
“Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
“All the Sinners Bleed” by S. A. Cosby
“Birnam Wood” by Eleanor Catton
“What Napoleon Could Not Do” by DK Nnuro
“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
“Blue Hour” by Tiffany Clarke Harrison
Obama has been issuing his summer reading lists since 2009, shortly after first taking office. This year’s list is shorter than last year’s, which included 14 titles.