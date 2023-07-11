The smell of fire and burnt books at Yu and Me Books, a bookstore in Chinatown, reminds owner Lucy Yu of all of her dedication and passion that she put into her store.

“To walk in after the fire and see so much of that destroyed is heartbreaking,” Yu said.

A fire destroyed the store on the Fourth of July



Police say the fire seriously injured a man in his 70s, who is in critical condition Yu is looking for a temporary space and she wants to reopen the original space as soon as she can after it’s renovated

The store was destroyed due to a fire in the apartment directly above the bookstore. At this time, the cause is unknown. Police say the fire seriously injured a man in his 70s, who is in critical condition.

Yu says she was working in the store when it happened.

“We tried to save as many books as we could,” Yu said.

The community, Yu’s friends and employees came together to help salvage what they could from the store.

Yu believes she is the only Asian female in the city who owns a bookstore. The bookstore shines a light on Asian American authors.

“It was so much more than a bookstore. I’m getting goosebumps right now,” Rene Lozzi said.

Lozzi worked some events at the store.

“[Yu] is the kind of person who brings joy to every interaction she has and somehow she has magnified that joy to an entire community,” Lozzi said.

Lois Lee, who was a veteran at the nonprofit Chinese-American Planning Council for more than 50 years, stopped by the store to show her support.

“There are no bookstores that really focuses on Asian American authors — not only Asian Americans, but people of color,” Lee said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Yu. She says the $150,000 goal was reached in four hours, and the page has raised more than $300,000.

“What’s healing my heart is the outpouring of love and support from everyone,” Yu said.

And thanks to the donations, her staff will be paid for the next three months.

“None of them lose any of their benefits. They get to keep their health insurance,” Yu said.

And Yu says this adversity is not stopping her.

“I’m so so thankful and I’m so confident that we are going to keep going,” Yu said.

Yu is planning on finding a temporary space, but hopes to have the original location gutted out and open as soon as she can.