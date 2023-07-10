The Hope Diamond, one of the most iconic gems in the world, is also one of the most popular attractions at the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

"Where else could I be working where I'd have a chance to interact with so many different people from so many different places?" Jeffery Post, lead mineralogist at the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian told Spectrum News.

Post is the curator in charge of the U.S. Gems and Minerals collection, made up of great geological finds and donated treasures—the most popular exhibit at this museum.

"Each one comes with a story, the story of the object itself, the people who owned them, how they ended up here," he told Spectrum News.

Post joined the Smithsonian in 1984 and became lead curator here seven years later. Unofficially, he's known as the keeper of the Hope Diamond, which tips the scales at 45 carats, the largest blue diamond in the world, and is supposedly cursed.

"I like to think that it's been a really good source of good luck for us. You know, ever since it came, as I said, the attendance has really increased," Post said. "We get a lot of people wanting to see it. And so I would say, you know, it's been a really important part of building our program here at the museum."

Post helped shape the program for nearly four decades.

"Probably in my lifetime... 100 million people have come through this building," Post said. "And so the chance to touch some of those people and maybe make a little bit of a difference, hopefully, that's a little bit of a legacy."

Post says he is now ready to step away after raising a family on the East Coast and is homeward-bound and ready to retire in Madison.

"That's our roots. We used to go every summer. We'd go back with our families, with our daughters, and spend the summer there. And so it still feels like a comfortable place to be," Post told Spectrum News.

That's one of many reasons he's comfortable closing this chapter of his life. The other: he's proud of the legacy of the collection he helped build.

"It's not going to just end because you've left or because, you know, the time has come for the whole thing to just sort of stop. It's going to continue on. So, you know, how often can you work with someplace that when you leave, you think it's going to still be the Smithsonian 100 years from now, 500 years from now, 1000 years from now?" he said.