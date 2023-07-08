There are plenty of people who review restaurants on social media, but two New York friends are getting a lot of attention for their hot takes.
Audrey Jongens and Meaghan Radice founded The VIP List when they started making videos as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they have gained hundreds of thousands of followers online, and more than two million likes on TikTok.
Jongens and Radice joined anchors Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to talk about The VIP List.