MATAMORIS, Pa. — The aisles are packed at Phantom Fireworks as folks prepare to light up the sky for the Fourth of July. The Pennsylvania store, less than a mile from the New York border, sells to folks from all over.

But some of what’s legal in Pennsylvania is illegal in New York. Pat Moran, the manager at Phantom's Matamoras location, says there’s a big difference.

What You Need To Know July 3 is one of the busiest days of the year for fireworks retailers



Retailers in Pennsylvania sell fireworks that are legal there but illegal for New York



The Orange County Sheriff's office says it will "take appropriate action" against New York residents going over the border to buy illegal fireworks

“They limit the items in New York to ground-based fireworks such as fountains, which are essentially volcanoes or sparks and sparklers," Moran said.

Phantom can’t verify that folks buy only what fireworks are legal in their state. But they can make sure they’re over 18.

“Here in the state of Pennsylvania, as long as you're 18 years of age or older, you're able to purchase all fireworks that we have available regardless of state," Moran said.

Some municipalities in New York have even banned sparklers, including Albany, Schenectady and Columbia Counties, and the cities of Middletown and Newburgh in Orange County. Pat says they have not been approached by New York law enforcement with the intent to bust New Yorkers buying illegal fireworks. However, he does ask that everyone who buys fireworks uses them in a safe and responsible way.

“We hope everybody uses these things properly, reads the directions, has a water source nearby in case something should happen," he said. "And of course, use common sense.”

A statement from Orange County Undersheriff Wilfredo Garcia reads in part: