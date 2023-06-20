ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Aaron Metras and his wife Kelly worked at Salena’s Mexican Restaurant, washing dishes and bartending, for more than a decade before they decided to buy it.

“Shortly after I had taken over as general manager, the previous owner had said they wanted to get out of the business, asked if we were interested in purchasing it, and long story short, that's what we did, and that was a good 12 years ago now,” said Metras.

It's a decision that he’s happy he made, especially as Mexican food’s popularity skyrockets with younger generations.

“I think that makes a lot of sense," he said.

A 2022 study by Dataseential says that craving trends are changing by generation. While baby boomers and Generation X overwhelmingly prefer Italian food, Mexican food is number one for millennials and Gen Z.

“And yes, I have seen that growth; it's been staggering,” said Metras.

It's something he attributes to diversity.

“Mexican food’s growth specifically makes a lot of sense because one there’s a huge range of diversity in Mexican food,” he said. “If you get a mole sauce in Mexico City, it's going to be very different than one from Oaxaca just based on the local ingredients there."

He says another plus is how easy it is to accommodate dietary needs that have changed over the last two decades, for people like his wife Kelly who is a vegetarian.

“We eat Mexican almost every time we go out to eat," said Metras.

But the rise in popularity has also caused a rise in competition for Salena’s.

“When I started here back in 2000, you know, I had not had a huge exposure to Mexican food. There was Salena’s, there was Don Pablo’s and there was Taco Bell, and that was about it,” Metras said.

But the competition is something he appreciates.

“In a way, that makes it tougher because there’s more competition, but at the same time, it also pushes us to constantly innovate and become better at what we’re doing," said Metras.

“I don’t think it's peaked yet."