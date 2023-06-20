LOS ANGELES — In commemoration of Juneteenth, Los Angeles residents came together over the weekend to celebrate the historical significance of the day and honor Black culture.
At Black on the Block, more than 150 Black-owned businesses showcased their products and emphasized the message of freedom and self-expression. Co-founder of the event Char Edwards said that she and her sister, co-founder Lanie Edwards, aimed to create a space where the Black community could flourish, fostering a sense of liberation and camaraderie that extends beyond the local celebration.