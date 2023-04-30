Once the crown jewel of Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways, the bathhouse there has seen better days.

But a project is underway to restore the building from 1932 to its former glory as the centerpiece of a popular beachfront destination for New Yorkers.

What You Need To Know The Jacob Riis Bathhouse in the Rockaways is undergoing a $50 million restoration



The building, built in 1932, has been mostly vacant for decades and sustained damage from Hurricane Sandy



The project will feature 28 hotel rooms, a rooftop restaurant, catering hall, pool, lounge areas and event space Completion is scheduled for next summer

The building fell into disrepair years ago, and has been left almost totally vacant for decades. It also sustained damage from Hurricane Sandy.

"We're really excited to see it transition and be completely renovated into something a lot more exciting," Aaron Broudo said.

Broudo, along with business partner Belvy Klein and CBSK Developers, are behind the $50 million project.

The bathhouse is located at the beach, which is part of the National Park Service's Gateway National Recreation Area. It will feature eateries, 28 hotel rooms, local food vendors and more.

"There's also going to be a large pool, an event space with concerts, a rooftop restaurant, so it's just sort of going to the next level now," Broudo, who co-founded Brooklyn Bazaar, said.

Broudo ran the Riis Park Beach Bazaar and now the Rockaway Boardwalk Concessions. He says it's a dream come true to be part of bringing the building back to the way it was during its heyday.

"We've gotten to know the community, and we're so glad to be a part of this sort of the renaissance of the Rockaways post-Sandy,"Broudo said, noting that they hope to have everything up and running at the bathhouse by April of next year, just in time for another Rockaway summer.