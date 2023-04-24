John Holmes doesn't feel much like driving anymore, so, in addition to walking, he relies on alternative ways to get around.

"I think it just popped up on my Facebook page or something like that and I said I'm going to give this a shot. And I said I've been happier ever since," said Holmes.

He uses Go Go Grandparent and can access it from a cell phone or landline. It's an on-demand driving service tailored for older adults to get them where they need to, well go-go.

"Grocery shopping, doctor's appointments, and let's see what else, sometimes you know just go to the park or whatever the case may be," said Holmes.

"It comes through and it says Go Go Grandparent and the person's name," said Eyton Robinson, a driver for Go Go Grandparent.

"Very beneficial to the people of the community," said Robinson.

Robinson says the service is a unique one-stop shop for older adults.

"I would say it's very rewarding. Knowing that I can lend a helping hand, take them someplace, that they normally probably couldn't get to on their own," said Robinson.

Company leaders say it originated in California as a solution to the little things people struggle with as they age or develop impairments.

"A great anxiety is being taken off of their shoulders because they can go to the things that matter the most to them. And they don't have to worry about the things they shouldn't have to worry about. The in-between logistics of doing something special and meaningful for you," said Justin Boogaard, co-founder and CEO of Go Go Grandparent.

While Go Go does have clients across much of the state, it recently partnered with New York's Office for Aging Services to pilot different marketing strategies in Erie, Monroe and Suffolk Counties to solicit older drivers and reach more senior riders.

"The overall goal is to expand transportation options period. We're lacking them. So, we're always looking for additional tools in the toolbox," said Greg Olsen, acting director for the New York State Office for Aging Services.

Robinson, who got Holmes' request and picked him up outside his house and encourages people of all ages to sign up and help others.

"Because sometimes they just can't make it on their own. Sometimes they don't have anyone to take them," said Robinson.

Like Holmes, who says he doesn't always want to rely on friends or family.

"Sometimes I like being independent actually," said Holmes. "Sometimes people might have something to do so I can't rely on everybody. So I got to learn how to work around what I don't have."

The state will soon evaluate its findings and look to accelerate its efforts to other counties, with the hope of expanding the messaging to the entire state.

The cost to use the service varies from location to location.

