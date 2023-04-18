DALLAS — Residents in and around the southern Dallas community of Red Bird will soon see a new full-service grocery store. The Dallas City Council approved a $5.8 million incentive to bring Tom Thumb to an area described as a food desert.

“This grocery store is something we’ve been fighting for… trying to bring this reality, trying to reimagine Red Bird Mall,” said Councilman Tennel Atkins of District 8. “The residents there have been fighting. They have been pleading for a grocery store.”

The Dallas-based regional chain will serve a predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as areas where people “have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.” The USDA characterizes food deserts as “regions of the country that often feature large proportions of households with low incomes, inadequate access to transportation and a limited number of food retailers providing fresh produce and healthy groceries for affordable prices.”

“This is putting our money where our mouth is,” said Councilman Adam Bazaldua. “This is investing in our historically underserved communities. This is addressing food insecurity. Food deserts are defined as 100 households or more that [don’t] have access to cars within a half-mile radius and that lack quality food. It’s a quality of life component that a lot of citizens in our city don’t understand how much of an issue that it is.”

Councilman Bazaldua said anyone traveling 10 miles to shop at a grocery store presents a “problem,” adding that it’s a quality-of-life element not considered a “luxury.” Representing District 7, another area historically underserved and labeled as a food desert, Bazaldua admitted that he traveled to Lakewood to visit their grocery stores since South Dallas doesn’t have any full-service grocery stores.

“This is the type of corporate incentives that I absolutely think is worth doing every time,” he said. “If this is going to be an investment in bringing in something that we cannot get… if there was a magic bullet and we were going to be getting a grocery store without putting our money where our mouth was as a city that would’ve happened. In fact, we’ve even had incentives on the table and that’s never happened.”

Peter Brodsky, who has a history of developing Red Bird properties, will take on this new project. As the Reimagine Red Bird developer, Brodsky took on revitalizing southern Dallas’ Red Bird Mall. And in seven years, the $200 million mixed-use development created at least 1,500 new jobs through the offices, restaurants, shops and medical facilities in the area. The build of the grocery store in the shopping center near Highway 67 and Interstate 20 follows Brodsky’s 300-unit apartment complex. There is a one-acre grassy plaza in front of the mall’s main building surrounded by newly built stores like Foot Locker and a Starbucks on the road leading up to the mall. Health care providers Parkland and UT Southwestern took up space in the mall where Dillard’s and Sears once stood. On the mall’s second floor, Chime Solutions employs thousands at its call center.

“In order to get something like this done, it takes dogged determination,” said District 3’s Councilman Casey Thomas, II, of Atkins’ efforts to bring the grocery store to the community. “The residents who live in Oak Cliff who have lived there their entire life, raised their family, raising their grandchildren in Oak Cliff specifically in the area near Red Bird Mall… they are the ones who today will reap the benefits. This is your reward for staying in Oak Cliff.”