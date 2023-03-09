LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles is best known as a destination for thousands of container ships. But in a few years, it will also be a recreational destination. On Thursday, the port is breaking ground on a $10.3 million project that will link San Pedro and Wilmington along the waterfront. The space under the Vincent Thomas Bridge along State Route 47 east of Harbor Boulevard will be landscaped and upgraded with a 22-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path.

The project is one of several revitalization initiatives taking shape on more than 400 acres of port property. Already, the port has opened a 35-acre science campus on City Dock No. 1. Anchored by the ocean-related business incubator AltaSea, the campus is supported by the Southern California Marine Institute, the Boeing Company, NASA and E/V Nautilus.

Last year, construction began on the port’s West Harbor to add 42 acres of restaurants, shopping, markets, office space and an outdoor promenade that includes an amphitheater. Another promenade along the Wilmington waterfront is expected to be finished this year.

In 2024, construction will begin on the Avalon Promenade and Gateway Project, which will create a pedestrian bridge along Avalon Boulevard to a future promenade along the Wilmington Waterfront.