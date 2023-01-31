Every Friday, Dani Kohanzadeh works to shape her own Jewish practices — it often starts with shaping challah — the bread traditionally eaten every Friday night in celebration of Shabbat. One of the core tenants of Judaism is Shabbat or the sabbath, the day of rest that begins every Friday at sundown.

What You Need To Know OneTable is a nonprofit that supports younger Jewish people, generally in their 20s and 30s, in celebrating Shabbat in their own ways A key element of OneTable’s work is their social dining platform, which helps connect people across the country to Shabbat dinners near them Over 90,000 OneTable dinners have been held since the organization was founded While the practice of Shabbat is ancient, Kohanzadeh says OneTable offers users a chance to bring it into their modern lives in a way that feels authentic to them right now

"Preparing for Shabbat dinner or just for Shabbat at all, with the premeditation of braiding challah, can be a really meditative, reflective experience," Kohanzadeh said.

Challah bread is presented in a few different ways but traditionally is braided and covered with an egg wash. A prayer is said over the challah at the start of a Shabbat dinner. For Kohanzadeh, the process of baking the bread each week is a way to connect with her own ancestors and Jewish people who have been practicing the same ritual for thousands of years.

“Ritual is an ancient technology for our ancestors and so I wonder often as I am making challah dough, ‘What was the purpose here? How is this going to inform the way the person making the challah experienced the rest of the evening?’” she said.

And while Kohanzadeh’s personal Shabbat practices are steeped in tradition, she’s also using modern technology to bring Shabbat into the 21st century through OneTable. Kohanzadeh is the Senior Associate Director of Field Operations and Partnerships with OneTable, a nonprofit that supports younger Jewish people, generally in their 20s and 30s, in celebrating Shabbat in their own ways. OneTable provides users with many resources, including Shabbat service guides, prayers and poems that are used throughout a dinner and Shabbat service. There are guides for all different types of crowds, dinners and backgrounds.

Kohanzadeh says, that’s what Shabbat is in many ways — a dinner where friends, family and loved ones gather to mark the end of the week.

“Our goal is to help lower the barriers that might get in the way of engaging in Shabbat or engaging in Jewish community,” she said, adding that OneTable wants to “make it as easy as possible for someone to experiment with this ancient ritual that we believe is just good for you.”

A key element of OneTable’s work is their social dining platform, which helps connect people across the country to Shabbat dinners near them. Over 90,000 OneTable dinners have been held since the organization was founded. Users can register as hosts on the platform and OneTable provides funds to supplement dinners — The Shabbat dinner can either be open to other users who the host may not know beforehand, or be a closed event. “The idea [with the extra funds] is that you can spend a little extra to make this dinner feel as special as you like for it to be. You might buy that extra bottle of wine, you might feel a bit more comfortable providing a bit more for the guests,” Kohanzadeh said.

While the practice of Shabbat is ancient, Kohanzadeh says OneTable offers users a chance to bring it into their modern lives in a way that feels authentic to them right now.

“In our very busy lives, Shabbat is a moment to imagine the world as it could be. It’s a moment to consider all the possibilities of what might happen next,” she said.