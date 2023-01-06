With winter heating prices projected to be twice as high this year, SoCalGas is increasing funds to the Gas Assistance Fund that helps low-income customers pay their bills. The $1 million contribution from SoCalGas will take effect Jan. 17.

“We know that these higher prices have a real impact on our customers,” SoCalGas Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Gillian Wright said in a statement. “But we want them to know that there is help.”

The Gas Assistance Fund is a partnership between the natural gas utility and United Way of Greater Los Angeles that provides one-time grants of up to $100 per household to income-qualified customers.

Low-income SoCalGas customers are also eligible for the utility’s California Alternate Rates for Energy, or CARE, program that can save 20% on their bills, as well as an Energy Savings Assistance program that provides no-cost home weatherization services. Customers with qualifying medical conditions also may be eligible for medical baseline rates that provide more gas at a lower price.

Natural gas prices are 66% higher this year compared with 2021, according to a winter forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA attributes the increase to below-normal temperatures on the West Coast, high natural gas demand for heating, reduced natural gas supplies to the West Coast from Canada and the Rocky Mountains, reduced interstate pipeline capacity to the West Coast because of pipeline maintenance in West Texas and low natural gas storage levels on the West Coast.

The EIA expects natural gas prices will begin declining after January, largely because of increases in U.S. production. Still, the winter forecast said “the possibility of price volatility remains high.”

Commodity costs account for about 20% of an average residential customer gas bill, according to the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates and approves utility rates in the state. The rest is largely due to the cost of delivering gas to customers, including infrastructure, and so-called public purpose charges subsidizing programs that help offset natural gas costs for lower-income customers.

While the price of natural gas is determined by regional and national markets and passed directly to customers with no markup or profit, those prices are expected to be significantly higher than normal in January and February.

A typical SoCalGas customer should expect bills of $127 in January and $110 in February if winter weather is average or $144 in January and $123 in February for a winter that is colder than normal, the commission said.

To help customers lower their bills, SoCalGas recommends they lower their thermostats 3 to 5 degrees, turn down the temperature on their water heaters, wash clothes in cold water and install proper caulking and weather stripping — each of which yields an energy savings of about 10%, according to independent studies.

The utility also offers rebates to upgrade old appliances with models that are more energy efficient. Customers who would like personalized recommendations on how to save on their natural gas bills can fill out a Ways to Save Energy profile on the SoCalGas website.