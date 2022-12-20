Charcuterie boards may be a centerpiece at your table this year but how do you pick a wine to go with those cheeses?

"If you think it tastes good, it’s probably a good pairing,” Sarah Simiele, cheesemonger and owner of The Curd Nerd, said. “However, there are some tips and tricks to finding a good pairing.”

The Curd Nerd is a specialty cheese shop in the Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse that Simiele opened almost one year ago.

One tip that Simiele follows is the compare-and-contrast model.

“You want to compare flavors or contrast flavors. So if you pick up a lot of like bold, earthy tobacco notes in a cheese, look for a wine that has bold, earthy tobacco notes,” she said. “Or, if I want to contrast flavors, I want to look for something like a wine that is super bright with cheeses that are super creamy.”

Simiele said there are also some tried and true wine and cheese pairings such as cabernet sauvignon and gouda. And champagne or prosecco pair well with soft cheeses, such as brie.

Ice wine, a dessert wine bottled in the Finger Lakes, is made from Riesling grapes and is very sweet. Simiele said blue cheese holds up well against the sweetness because of its strong flavor.

“Whichever one you put in your mouth first, you want to taste them both separately at least once,” Simiele said. “Take a sip of wine, drink that sip of wine, have a sip of water, taste your cheese, eat the cheese.”

She said the best way to try a pairing is to try them together.

“Truly the best way to do the pairing is put the cheese in your mouth, put the wine in your mouth, and chew the cheese and mash the wine around all at once so that the flavor coats your whole palette, and then swallow and see how it finishes,” Simiele said.

The finish of the pairing can make or break it because it can occasionally leave a weird flavor in your mouth.

“If you want specific things, talk to your sommelier, talk to your cheesemonger, we've got answers for you,” she said.