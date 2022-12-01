ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Inside the Genesee Brew House, you’ll find a museum of Rochester beer.

“It’s hardly a comprehensive collection but we do try to touch on different eras of the brewery’s history,” said Genesee Brewery historian Paul Constantine.

From the brewery’s 1878 roots to its post-prohibition rebirth to today, every beer has a story and Constantine is there to tell them.

“I tell people all the time, beer, it's a social thing you know we celebrate over very commiserate over beers," Constantine said. "It’s part of people's memories.”

Or lack of memories. Especially when it comes to one special bottle that Suzanne Sacco found in her late great uncle’s belongings.

“I don’t know how he got it," she said.

Jerry D’Aprile had the bottle in his basement bar. For 30 years after he passed, it sat in a box.

“It’s labeled not to touch so I knew to keep it," Sacco said.

What makes this beer bottle so curious is the label, which offers best wishes to Colonel Kenneth C. Townson and the officers and men of the 209th U.S. Coast Artillery.

Sacco brought it to the Genesee Brew House

“And I'm like, maybe your historian can help me find out information about this bottle and its history," Sacco said. "And then next thing I knew, here I am.”

Looking for the story behind the bottle, the brewery posted a story on social media. Within hours the plea made its way — all the way — to Florida.

“I found out the way most people find out now, through Facebook,” said Drew Townson.

Townson is the great-grandson of Colonel Townson and keeps the family’s archives.

“The Townsons were an important part of Rochester history in the 20th century," he said.

Kenneth Townson served in the first two world wars and later became Rochester's public safety commissioner. His grandson was thrilled.

“I was shocked," Drew Townson said. "Somebody pointed it out to me and it’s some kind of an award or honorarium to my grandfather.”

Constantine figures the beer was brewed and bottled in the 1940s.

“Probably not as fresh as we usually shoot for, that’s for sure,” Constantine said.

But exactly why it was done — who knows?

“It’s really cool," said Constantine. "And this one, there’s a little bit of a mystery to it.”

It's a mystery with an unwritten ending.

“I hope it goes to a family member who will treasure it," Sacco said.

The message ON the bottle.

“I like heirlooms, I like history and I think it would be great to pass it along to someone who would appreciate it," Sacco said.

A daughter of Kenneth Townson, now in her 90s, lives in Florida as well. Sacco’s goal is to eventually return the bottle to the Townson family while hoping to find out more about that specially-labeled bottle.