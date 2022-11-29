LOS ANGELES — Organizations that help combat food insecurity are among the most popular recipients of donations on GivingTuesday, the annual holiday event when shoppers press pause on their consumerism to instead give back to their communities. New this year, the grocery shopping and delivery service Instacart launched a Community Carts program that enables charitable givers to donate the exact items food banks most need.

“One of the most impactful ways Instacart can help fight nutrition insecurity is by using our technology and scale to empower the community for good," Instacart Chief Operations Officer Asha Sharma said in a statement. “We know that many people want to give food during the holidays but may not know what their local food bank needs or how to get it to them.”

Nearly 53 million people in the United States are food insecure, according to the nonprofit Feeding America. Many of its member food banks say they are seeing more demand now than ever before due to inflation that has driven up food prices 10% this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Campbell’s Chicken NoodleO’s, Del Monte Sliced Peaches and Mahatma Jasmine Long Grain Thai Rice are among the most needed items at Good Shepherd Center in Los Angeles. The Good Shepherd women’s homeless center is one of six Southern California food banks that are part of the Feeding America network and have partnered with Instacart’s Community Carts program this year.

Hereford Corned Beef, Creamette Bow Ties and Glory Seasoned Southern Turnip Greens top the list at Family Health Care Resources, a medical and social services clinic and Community Carts partner. Christian Outreach Action in Long Beach, Del Aire Baptist in Hawthorne, Grace Resources in Lancaster and Interfaith Food Center in Santa Fe Springs are also part of the program.

To participate in Community Carts, people can either log onto the Instacart app or website and choose a food bank to shop from their wish lists. Instacart is waiving the delivery and service fees for Community Cart donations through Dec. 31.

During GivingTuesday week, Instacart will match up to $100,000 in Community Cart contributions to support Feeding America. Feeding America is also matching donations Tuesday up to $1 million.

Now in its 11th year, GivingTuesday began as an initiative of the 92nd Street Y and United Nations Foundation in New York City to promote charitable giving during the holidays. Held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, it has since grown into a global event that raises more than $2 billion annually.