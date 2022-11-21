The smell of burning wood persists throughout Eden, a small restaurant in downtown Syracuse. Known for their woodfired steaks, chef and owner Rich Strub credits local ingredients for the success of the restaurant.

Strub says that while working at a previous farm-to-table restaurant and teaching facility in Vermont he fell in love with cooking.

“When I first moved here, I met a bunch of farmers, and now they’re friends of mine,” said Strub. “I like to buy stuff from people who work as hard as we do, and I like to know where it comes from.”

In addition to supporting local farmers, Strub says Eden, located on East Genesee Street, doesn’t have as many supply chain issues as other restaurants who use larger suppliers.

The taste of the local ingredients is something that Strub says is unbeatable.

“The food just tastes better, there is really no way around it,” he said. “By the time you ship ingredients across the country, they’re pretty much flavorless.”

Their food is prepared entirely on a woodfired grill, which adds a smokey flavor to some of their dishes but can be a learning curve for the people who cook the food.

“It's a little bit different because you have to get used to the heat source always changing,” said Strub. “It's not like cooking on a gas range. We have different hotspots, and we have to adjust to what’s going on back there because fire is like a living thing, so we just must take a lot of care to make sure that things aren’t getting too hot.”

Beverage director Keenan Davis likes to serve cocktails made from local spirits, as well as local wines and beer. Like the food menu, the cocktail menu frequently changes.

“With the cocktail menu, I tried to emulate the food menu in the sense that it is hyper seasonal, there are no real releases of new menus, drinks come and go just like the seasons come and go,” said Davis.

Davis, who is also a sommelier, brings in local wines that pair well with the food.

Strub recommends ordering the steak, the cuts they have available vary, if you come into the restaurant. It is served with chimichurri, smashed potatoes, kale and crème fraiche. Davis had some suggestions of wines and cocktails to pair.

“At Eden, we use chimichurri on the steak and there’s kale in the potatoes, and one of the cool things about cabernet franc is they too have a green element, it’s a chemical called pyrazine that tastes a little bit like bell pepper or chives,” said Davis. “And so, I pair the cabernet francs because they still have the acidity. It’s a little less on the tannins, but it’s still there to cut through the richer elements of the steak.”

If you prefer a cocktail, Davis recommends what’s called the Roman Fever to pair with the steak. It is a bittersweet cocktail made with smoked gin botanicals, bourbon, Bianco vermouth, ferro china bitter and celery bitters.