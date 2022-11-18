ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people will be thinking about hitting the gym following Thanksgiving feasts.

One local gym owner is taking workouts to a new virtual place.

Fitness has always been a big part of Garret Agosto’s life. It’s also his passion.

“I wanted to turn that, the way I felt when I was exercising and felt healthy, into a career of helping others achieve and feel the same way,” said Agosto.

So he opened a gym. He's a personal trainer helping clients reach their goals.

“When someone comes in and has like such big goals and we're able to help them achieve those huge goals and they changed her life, that's, I mean you can't put into words, you know how that feels,” said Agosto.

Some clients work out in person. Others, like Pete Bovenzi, do it virtually.

Agosto knew his client of 10 years would be moving because his job was moving to Michigan. So they discussed a virtual setup.

“It was new territory," Agosto said. "To be honest I didn’t know how it was going to go.”

That was March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting.

“It actually was a bit-by-bit project," said Bovenzi. "So with Garret’s instruction, I over time, built up a home gym.”

Because of supply chain issues, it took some time, but Agosto realized the COVID lockdown presented a whole new business.

“I have this gym, this space," Agosto said. "I love in-person, but I think having a virtual component is massive.”

“You don’t need fancy equipment to get good results," Bovenzi. "You need somebody who knows what they’re doing to guide you through a good workout.”

With so many people still working from home, the options for many things have changed.

"The one thing I'm sure of is I don't know what to expect session-to-session," said Bovenzi.

Even working out, sometimes you just need a little push.

“Whether it's first thing in the morning, later on at night, on the weekends, everyone has time if they prioritize it to work out," Agosto said. "And being able to do that from the comfort of your own home, I feel like has been, you know, a big benefit to a lot of my clients.”