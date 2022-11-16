SAN DIEGO — A beautiful, home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner means more to Donnie Dee than just good food. He’s the president and CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission, and they’re getting ready to feed more than a thousand people experiencing homelessness.

What You Need To Know San Diego Rescue Mission creates a gourmet meal every year for homeless people, but it’s costing a lot more to put together this year The U.S. Department of Agriculture said turkey prices are up more than 20% compared to last year Noel Stehly, the owner of Stehly Farms Organics, said the nationwide outbreak of bird flu has decimated some flocks According to the CDC, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has killed millions of turkeys

“Not only is this going to be the only meal they have that day, but this is going to be the best meal that they probably had all year long as they’ve been living on the streets,” Dee said.

San Diego Rescue Mission creates a gourmet meal every year for homeless people that includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, bread rolls and dessert.

Dee said it’s costing a lot more to put together this year. He said it cost them around $3,000 to cook the full Thanksgiving dinner in 2021. This year, it cost over $6,000.

“We feel the pinch here in all areas of the mission but particularly on food services,” Dee said. “It just costs more that we need to do.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said turkey prices are up more than 20% compared to last year. The rescue mission is cooking 300 turkeys and planning to feed around 1,500 people for Thanksgiving. Dee said it’s worth the extra cost.

“For just a few hours, they’re going to feel like they’re in a restaurant,” Dee said.

Noel Stehly, the owner of Stehly Farms Organics who prides himself on his pasture-raised turkeys, says the nationwide outbreak of bird flu has decimated some flocks. According to the CDC, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has killed millions of turkeys. It is highly contagious and almost always deadly.

All of Stehly’s turkeys being raised for Thanksgiving dinner are in a private, secure location off-site with one caretaker making sure the birds stay safe. He said even he’s not allowed to have contact with his birds because of their strict biosecurity.

“You go to bed exhausted at 9 or 10 o’clock at night and you wake up a couple of hours later and you’re up all night because you don’t know if you’re going to screw up somebody’s Thanksgiving,” Stehly said.

He recommends people with their hearts set on a turkey for Thanksgiving to start shopping early to increase their chances of obtaining the right bird.

“Getting the right turkey for your family, it’s usually, if you think you need a 20-pounder, you probably need 15 because there’s so many other foods on the table,” Stehly said. “There’s always leftover turkey.”

Stehly said the intense heat and humidity of the summer is also partially to blame for the smaller size of the birds, since they generally don’t eat as much when temperatures skyrocket. Because so many turkeys have been killed from the bird flu, Stehly said some of the ones being raised right now for Thanksgiving dinner might not have the full amount of time to get to 20 pounds, making for smaller birds across the country. He’s hoping he can keep his flock safe for a little while longer.

“You might as well be telling the mother of the bride she can’t have her wedding at this venue because I don’t want to give it to you,” he said. “That’s how these people react when you tell them their bird is not available. It’s detrimental. These people count on this and it’s stressful!”

As Thanksgiving creeps closer, Dee said they’ll deal with whatever challenges arise so they can keep helping society’s most vulnerable people.

“We just feel like for a couple of hours that we can make their day, maybe make their year, by showing them that there is a community that really does care about you and we don’t want you to live on the streets,” Dee said.