ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Every autumn, people come from across the country for New York's salmon run. It's something Rochester’s become known for in the fishing industry.

"I got one small brown, maybe 12 inches, then I caught one salmon, then another one," said angler Emir Katardzic. "So two salmon and one small brown.”

Katardzic has been fishing since he was a kid living in Bosnia. When he moved to the United States, he knew exactly how to meet his kind of people.

“I was mainly fishing with all elderly people and they saw a young kid that was interested in fishing and that’s how they would take me with them,” he said.

Katardzic has learned the ins and outs of angling.

“Most of the time, I experiment, you know, I use different materials, use different hooks, make my own jigs and I come here and experiment and see what works depending on the water,” Katardzic said.

A strategy he uses to keep costs down in a growing market.

In 2020, the Department of Environmental Conservation reported a 141% jump in the number of anglers heading to Irondequoit Creek for brown trout. It's adding to the $2.14 billion industry.

“Right now, we’re slow, but I hope once we have a good rainwater goes up a little and it’ll be easier for fish to come in here,” said Katardzic.

The DEC reports that brings in almost 11,000 jobs in New York state alone.

“They’re going to be here very soon probably about a week or two. There’s going to be more fishing here,” Katardzic added. “You don’t have to catch a fish but once you’re here, you enjoy.”