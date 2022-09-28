ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health. Sometimes, talking about it can save a life.

A Rochester brewery is sharing a recipe that also includes a message of hope. To make the perfect beer, it takes the right ingredients and the right recipe. And it takes time.

When Greg Fagan opened Heroes Brewing in 2020, he had a mission.

“Benevolence is a big part of how I grew up,” said Fagan. “It’s part of my family.”

One dollar out of each four-pack sold supports a charity or nonprofit.

#RealConvo beer, a New England IPA, supports a campaign by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, something dear to Fagan.

“I’ve battled depression, my friends have, and it's OK to not be OK,” said Fagan. “And I think it's it's important for people to realize that if you're in those kinds of places, there are people who want to help you. And it's not a stigma. It's, 'I need some help.' "

Now, Heroes has shared its recipe for #RealConvo with other breweries, through the New York State Brewers Association. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The hope is that beer can start a conversation.

“It really validates why we do what we do,” said Fagan. “When you have somebody come in and say they're struggling and they're thinking about hurting themselves, and you end up having a conversation with them that's probably one of the most impactful conversations you've ever had in your life. You can't help but say, maybe this saved a life.

“This conversation never has a season,” Fagan continued. “We’re all in this together.”