CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests.

M&M Alpaca Farm was put up for sale in September 2020 by its former owners as they looked to retire. After months on the market, it sold.

The farm is now called Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm and is owned by Em Stecker and Danette Boezio. The duo saw the farm up for sale while driving by last year.

“I saw the for sale sign and I was like, ‘Are you serious?! An alpaca farm for sale? I have always wanted an alpaca farm,'" Boezio said. "Back in the 90s, I had been doing research on alpaca farms and looking into it and really was interested in it."

It was an opportunity they couldn't pass up. So they've spent the past year learning everything they need to know about alpacas from farm staff.

The new owners are both IT project managers during the day and operate the farm in the rest of their free time. They say it’s a welcome change from their other responsibilities.

"To be able to come out on our weekends, and also after work, and be with the animals and be outside in the sunshine, in the breeze…interacting with people who are not on keyboards and not on Zoom, it’s a wonderful balance," co-owner, Em Stecker said.

Now as the team heads toward their grand opening, they want guests to come meet their animals and learn more about these livestock.

"We've been learning a lot over the past year and getting things ready, getting things stocked," Boezio said. "We are excited, but anxious...but really happy to be finally to this point."

Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is having a grand opening on two Saturdays, September 17 and 24.

Admission is $5 in advance and $7 at the door.