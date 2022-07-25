DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Since the start of the pandemic, people have been seeking the outdoors, including getting out on the water, in record numbers. But boats can be expensive, and right now there's a shortage.

Despite that, Freedom Boat Club has found ways to grow, with more than 10 locations in North Carolina.

What You Need To Know Freedom Boat Club is membership-based, with more than 300 locations in the U.S., Canada and Europe





In the Triangle, it has two locations, on Falls Lake and Jordan Lake





Members pay a one-time entry fee and monthly dues, and in return, the get access to a fleet of boats





The club covers the costs of the boat, storage and maintenance so members can arrive and enjoy their day on the water

Tom O'Brien of Raleigh joined Freedom Boat Club as a member during the pandemic after he retired. Now, he loves sharing the experience with his entire family.

"Many, many times we come out here," O'Brien said. "We will have picnics, we'll have breakfast, we'll have afternoons, we'll go swimming. We'll take the grandkids tubing, kneeboarding, and my grandson likes to fish."

Joining the club lets members get out on the water without having to buy a boat. Members pay a one-time fee and monthly dues to have access to the club’s fleet of boats. You can take a boat out in North Carolina or at the club’s more than 300 locations in the United State, Canada or Europe.

And staff takes care of the upkeep and training, so members can focus on making memories.

"It's really super easy to do. [And] I think that's why people are doing it," O'Brien said. "They (people) are trying to do more things closer to home where you are enjoying the great outdoors, and maybe now even especially because of the price of fuel. We joined when fuel was still like $2.50 a gallon and now it's twice the price. And it makes it even nicer that we are so convenient to a lake... having a boat and this kind of beautiful opportunity to share with the family, it's amazing."

And O'Brien's family isn't the only one interested in learning more about boating.​

According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the number of boats registered has increased steadily since 2019, with 346,430 registered this year. It's the highest number of registered boats in our state since 2013.