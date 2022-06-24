BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many businesses spend big money on slick, fancy commercials to get your business.

Russell Salvatore is well known locally for his steakhouse, hotel and his many charity donations within the Western New York community.

But he's gained even more notoriety in recent years for his hilariously hokey TV commercials that have him take on all sorts of leading roles.

Salvatore has been in business for 74 years.

“I did commercials when I first started," Salvatore said, "and I quit when I heard the guy taking the commercials say, ‘this guy is as stupid as they come,’ I froze and I said, ‘I’ll never do another commercial again.’”

He never thought in a million years he’d be making TV ads like the ones he airs now.

For the last two and a half years, Salvatore has been working with Daniel Monroe, the one-man band behind the magic of the spots.

"The great thing about Russ is that it doesn’t make any difference what you ask him to do because he’ll just do it," said Monroe.

For this 89-year-old, the goofy spoofs are all in good fun.

"It don’t bother me if I look like a jerk as long as they keep coming in," said Salvatore. "I think the funnier you get the better is it. I like when he makes me look silly."

Each commercial only takes about 10 minutes to shoot and Dan does it all with his cell phone. They’ve made about 70 so far.

"One thing Russ hated about commercials in the past was that it would take all day," said Monroe. "He had to memorize scripts and it wasn’t him."

And while he’s selling steaks, these ads bring the sizzle and customers into his restaurant.

"First words that come out of their mouth is I love your commercials," Salvatore said. "I hear it all day long. I love my commercials."

So whether he’s playing a cop or a dentist, Russ Salvatore has become must-see TV.

"I would bet 100 to 100 that nobody that there is nobody who gets up and goes to the bathroom during my commercials."

He's the king of fine dining and the king of comedy.

While each commercial only takes a few minutes to shoot, Dan Monroe says he spends several days editing them together before the finished product winds up on your TV screen.

Russ and Dan say they'll keep cranking them out as long as people like them.