ALBANY, N.Y. — When you hear the non-stop humming of a sewing machine in Va'Ceia Payne's design studio, it means her busy season is in full swing.

From traditional African garments to wedding dresses, she is doing it all.

It's also prom season and because of high demand this year coming out of the pandemic, issues within the prom dress industry supply chain are already emerging.

“After the pandemic, a lot of suppliers have raised their prices drastically, not only with the fabric itself but also with the cost of shipping,” said Payne.

But she’s still taking time out this week to give one lucky girl the prom dress of her dreams.

“I know the cost of those dresses and I’ve also heard the stories of the parents that have to pay for those prom dresses and things that they had to sacrifice to make sure that their kids had their dream prom,” said Payne.

The dress she’s designing would normally cost upwards of $700 but she envisions this competition as more than just a free dress.

“I created that dress for two reasons. One: because of the affordability, and also because I wanted to reach that specific student that also has an interest in fashion,” said Payne.

To be eligible, entrants need to submit an essay expressing how fashion or a career in the fashion industry can influence culture.

“Back when I was in high school, and I decided I wanted to be a fashion designer, I only had one person to back me, and I want to be there for that one student," said Payne.

Through the competition, she hopes to inspire the next generation of thoughtful and innovative designers that will one day pay it forward.

Va'Ceia says she is giving the dress to one minority student. To see the completed dress, or to sign up, click here.