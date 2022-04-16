LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Ukrainian Culture Center and Ukrainian Art Center are holding a fundraiser Saturday and Sunday celebrating Ukrainian music and art, and 100% of the money raised will support medical aid services and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as the country defends itself against an ongoing Russian invasion.

The event — held at the Ukrainian Culture Center at 4315 Melrose Ave. in East Hollywood — will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will include the “LArtistsForUkraine” art exhibit and a silent auction with works by Yulia Gasio, Lado Goudjabidze, Marlene Greenberg, Juri Koll, Nik Le Skela and Yuriy Vitiuk. One of the organizers of the event, Victor Makohonenko, will also have work available in the auction.

On Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., Ukrainian-born conductor Maxim Kuzin will conduct a concert, led by violinist Myroslava Khomik. An orchestra will perform Mykola Lysenko’s epic overture to the opera “Taras Bulba;” Myroslav Skoryk’s “Melody;” “Plyve Kacha” (The Duckling Swims), a Ukrainian folk song that became very popular after the protests at Kyiv’s Maidan Square in 2013 and 2014; music by Ukrainian classical composer Maksym Berezovsky; and orchestral versions of the popular Ukrainian songs: “Chervona Ruta” (Red rue), Y"a Pidu v Daleki Hory" (I will go to the far mountains) and “Kyive Miy” (My Kyiv).

People can attend on Saturday free-of-charge, but donations are suggested. Sunday’s event and concert will cost $50 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for children under the age of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at uac.simpletix.com.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for medical aid to Ukraine, including the purchase of surgical equipment and support for hospitals.