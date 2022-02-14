The day after the Super Bowl leaves many people talking about the game, the halftime show and of course, the commercials.

Companies pay a whopping $6.5 million for a 30-second spot. From high-end production and A-listers to bare-bones simplicity, there were clear winners and some losers.

Cryptocurrency ads provided a lot of memorable moments.

There was FTK with Larry David being a skeptic of some life-changing creations. Coinbase provided a screen saver-like QR code, which did finally hit the corner.

Maybe the biggest talker, in Western New York at least, might be Avocados from Mexico. A group of barbarians comes into town, jumping through tables, seemingly in a nod to the Bills Mafia.

"I think the Bills Mafia sorta revels in that," said Matt Low, SVP and creative director at Crowley Webb. "I think jumping through tables is inherently stupid but I think people love it just the same and there's this lovability about it. So when it's attached to the moniker barbarians I think people just want to own that. I saw it all over Twitter last night. People just saying, 'yeah, that's us. Who cares?' "

Low says one of his biggest losers of the night was the T-Mobile mock public service announcement. What was supposed to be a joke didn’t really come across as being in good taste.

Overall though, he says it was a solid night for commercials. Compared to at least the last two years, he gives this year an A- or B+.