A Hudson Valley baker is turning to a creative option to get people their cheesecake fix.

Dana Charres has been a baker since childhood but got serious about cheesecakes after she visited a local bakery.

While working at her day job in construction, she would bake on the side, and then began selling her creations at a friend’s cafe in Newburgh



She started doing deliveries in the parking lot of Market 32 in Newburgh on her way home

“Me and my boyfriend were walking through there and he came home with like a slice of key lime cheesecake, I think it was, and he loved it. And I was like, ‘what is that?’ He said it was key lime cheesecake. I was like, I can make that,” says Charres.

“It was getting to a point where it's like I would be at work, Local 17, and I'm getting all these inquiries and orders and everything coming in for my baking.”

In August 2020, during a seasonal layoff period for construction, she took a leap of faith and opened Hudson Valley Cheesecake in New Paltz.

“I want to Newburgh originally because that's where I'm from and that's where my base came from initially, my support,” says Charres. “But the things that were available at the time, they just didn't fit what I felt like I needed as far as location-wise or space-wise. And then the rents were really high.”

Not wanting to leave her loyal customers in Newburgh high and dry, Charres started to offer a pop-up delivery service. She started doing deliveries in the parking lot of Market 32 in Newburgh on her way home after closing for the day.

“Like sometimes, it’s real, real busy in the shop, and we'll just sell out of stuff in the shop. We don't have time to come out here. Sometimes we just don't have time, but we usually try to make it a point to come out here,” says Charres.

Within 15 minutes of the pop-up on this day, the trunk of her car is empty and she is on her way back to make even more cheesecakes for the next day.

Charres is planning to open a second Hudson Valley Cheesecake location in Newburgh soon.