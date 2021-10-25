Inside The Costumer, there are thousands of options for Halloween. Owner Bonnie Johnsen can help pick out whatever people are looking for.

For more than 100 years, the Schenectady business has been getting people across the state and country ready for the holiday every year. Recently, Johnsen and her husband opened a new retail store at Mohawk Harbor.

“People are ready,” Johnsen said. “They’re ready to get out there and do Halloween like they used to do Halloween.”

So is The Costumer, hoping for a rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic limited its business over the last year and a half.

For obvious reasons, this is a busy time of year. However, it’s actually the rentals for scholastic theatre productions that make up most of the business.

“Two years ago, we had a huge need for ‘Frozen,’ ” said Johnsen.

The offices, warehouse and rentals are just a few blocks away on Barrett Street. That is where staff can make costumes for Halloween or theatre productions.

When schools were virtual or limited in person last year, so were shows, which affected the business.

“It was definitely a touchy time for them and us, and we’re hoping to go forward from there and help provide them with the assistance and guidance they needed to get the shows up, which was most important, too,” Johnsen said.

But shows are starting again. Johnsen says the business is already getting orders for spring productions.

Rentals aren’t just for theatre; they’re also for Halloween parties as a way to be less wasteful and more eco-friendly.

“Economically, it’s probably about the same as buying something off the shelf, but your quality is going to be better and it’s customized to your measurement,” Johnsen said.

Johnsen says the business isn’t seeing any shortages. But she advises people to visit sooner rather than later in order to get the most out of Halloween.